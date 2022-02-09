Forbes: 22-Year-Old Nigerian Honoree Speaks To THE WHISTLER

When 22-year-old Nigerian U.S-based Eno Oduok launched an online community three years ago to encourage Nigerian creatives in overlooked vocations, she certainly did not know that her small idea would earn her recognition by the global business magazine, Forbes.

Oduok is one of the 13 Nigerians who were recognised among 600 global young entrepreneurs, leaders, and stars in the magazine’s eighth edition of the ’30 Under 30’ list published annually.

She spoke to THE WHISTLER in an exclusive interview about the inspiration behind Naija Comm, which is the first online space catering to Nigerian professionals in creative industries.

The platform aims to showcase Nigerians in industries that have minimal diversity and representation while combating the stigmas surrounding careers in such industries.

“I wanted to create a space to celebrate the overlooked and the unheard. Also, to challenge the stigmas surrounding careers in our cultural community. You don’t need to be a doctor, lawyer, or engineer in order to succeed in this world,” she told our correspondent.

The University of Houston graduate of Business Administration believes that people must not become doctors, lawyers or engineers before they can be taken seriously or deemed to be successful.

Oduok said Naija Comm spotlights musicians, Olympians, and many others while providing “exclusive job and networking opportunities, virtual events with influential guest speakers, newsletters, giveaways, and other features.”

She acknowledged that community building is not an easy process, noting that she started Naija Comm from scratch with no funding, brand sponsorships, or collaborations from the onset.

“I had to figure out what this space should embody, what the impact should be, what type of content to create, how to reach people and foster lasting connections. Numerous people have supported Naija Comm while sharing with their friends and colleagues too. That has made the process special,” she said.

According to Oduok, she was astonished to find her name featured in the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

“I never expected it. But I believe things happen for a reason. There’s more to come and I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” she said.

She advised that young Nigerians aspiring to be recognized on such global platforms be passionate about whatever they decide to pursue in life and create with purpose.

“Do what you’re passionate about and follow your dreams regardless of what anyone says. Create from your heart and create with purpose,” she said.

Who is Eno Oduok?

A multi-disciplinary creative, community advocate and content creator, Oduok seeks to amplify the voices and stories of people in communities, especially the overlooked ones.

She uses her platform, Naija Comm, which she started in September 2020 to connect and empower Nigerian creatives and has worked with the likes of Olympian basketball player Erica Ogwumike; Founder of Black Girls Graduate, Ashley Obasi; Sunday School Creative Director, Josef Adamu; Bond Official Editor-in-Chief and fashion influencer, Igee Okafor; Musician, Kelechi and more.