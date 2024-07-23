Forex: Banks, BDCs, Others Must Play By The Rule- Cardoso

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

… Says Diaspora Remittances Hit $2.3bn

The Central Bank of Nigeria has said that banks and all financial institutions including Bureau De Change operators under its regulation must play by the rule to ensure the gains made in narrowing the spread between official and black market rate of the naira is sustained.

Advertisement

The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso warned on Tuesday at the Monetary Policy Committee meeting where benchmark interest rate was raised by 50 basis points to 27.25 per cent.

The central bank boss said that the spread between the various foreign exchange segments of the market has narrowed which is an indication of price discovery and improved market efficiency.

Cardoso said CBN has been able to reduce “Opportunities for arbitrage and speculation.”

The CBN weighted average closed at N1534 per dollar on July 22, 2024 while the BDC segment of the market closed at N1600 per dollar.

Advertisement

Over the last year, the currency has depreciated by over 100 per cent. When the Bola Tinubu’s administration took over in May, the naira was trading around N550 per dollar and over N760 at the BDC segment.

The spread was over N200 per dollar before the bank began its reform to introduce a ‘willing buyer, willing seller’ model in the foreign exchange market.

But the apex bank governor said there are indications that monetary policies were on track.

“Those who play in the area that we supervise play by the rules. I am happy to say that we have seen positive outcomes from the tools that we have been using over the recent past. For example, exchange rate has converged, limiting the opportunities for arbitrage, which is very important,” Cardoso said.

He said as of July 18, 2024, external reserves stood at $37.05bn, compared with $34.70bn as at the end of June 2024.

Advertisement

The bank said inflows increased from $37.93bn between January and May 2024 to $38.8bn adding that net inflows grew by 73.4 per cent in May 2024 compared to May 2023.

Cardoso said, “Diaspora remittances. And I’m very pleased to say that as at the end of June, this had gone up to $2.34bn in comparison to $1.58bn for the corresponding period last year.

“Capital importation again between January and June, $5.92bn, relative to $1.77bn for the corresponding period last year. So that’s all very positive for foreign exchange management. We’ve also seen that the capital markets is responding positively.”