Forgive, Release Nnamdi Kanu As ‘A Kind Father’ — Ohanaeze, South-East Leaders Urge Buhari

At a meeting on Friday, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other South East leaders urged President Muhammad Buhari to forgive and order the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The meeting which had in attendance the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, came hours after the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization appealed to Buhari to pardon the IPOB leader who has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu, a British-Nigerian advocate for the secession of the South East from Nigeria, is facing trial for terrorism and treason over IPOB’s alleged links with violent attacks in the region.

The president, who is on a two-day working visit to Ebonyi, arrived in the state on Thursday.

The South East Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Father Abraham Nwali, who spoke on behalf of the South East leaders, urged the president to grant Kanu pardon.

“We plead for a political solution that as a father; a kind father, a forgiving father, to grant Nnamdi Kanu freedom,” Nwali said during the meeting held at the Government House, Abakaliki,

According to him, the release of Kanu and other Biafra agitators in DSS custody will put a stop to violent attacks in the South East region.

In its earlier statement on Tuesday, Ohanaeze Ndigbo was optimistic that the president’s visit to the state will kickstart the process of Kanu’s release.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has given assurances of peace and security ahead of the planned presidential visit to Ebonyi State,” the statement reads.

“This is part of the resolutions reached at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders council meeting held in Abakiliki on Tuesday 3rd May 2022.

“For translucence and clarity of purpose, President Muhammadu Buhari has been fair to Ndigbo with federal projects irrespective of the fact that his party’s declined fortunes and acceptance in 2015 and 2019 elections in the southeast, but the Chairman of Southeast Governors and Ebonyi Governor, Engr Dave Nweze Umahi has brought good tidings and paid huge sacrifices for Ndigbo to access the presidency and attract federal government’s projects and attention to the southeast zone.

“The Elders council was presided over by Prince Dr Richard Ozobu insisted that this is the best opportunity for Igbo leaders with the southeast Governors to dialogue with President Buhari over the release of the Ipob leader Mazi Nnamdi Kalu.

“Ndigbo expectations are that such windows of opportunities must be fully utilized for positive results as President Buhari will be received warmly by Ndigbo, this will be one of the most remarkable visits of Mr President to the southeast, as we except that the President’s two days working visit to Ebonyi state will change the narratives that Buhari loves Ndigbo, and he will prove it by kick-starting the process that will release Nnamdi Kanu”.

“IPOB and other Biafra Agitators should hold their peace and remain loyal to the procedure that will help them achieve the release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Buhari’s visit will usher in fresh hopes of having a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction and secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

”We are conscious of the fact that IPOB is cognisant of the process of releasing their leader is ongoing, and their proper attitudes and conduct are expected to solidify the process of Kanu’s release.

“We are welcoming President Buhari with an open mind and wish him a pleasant stay in Ebonyi State.”