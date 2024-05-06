Former Abia Assembly Speaker Chinedum Orji Dumps PDP
Former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, has officially resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
The announcement came during a meeting with close supporters on Monday night, where Orji declared his decision to leave the party.
“After careful consultation and personal reflection, I have decided to exit the PDP,” he stated. “It’s time to move on with our lives.”
While the specific reasons behind his resignation remain undisclosed, there are rumours of a potential defection to the APC.