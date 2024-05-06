Former Abia Assembly Speaker Chinedum Orji Dumps PDP

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, has officially resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The announcement came during a meeting with close supporters on Monday night, where Orji declared his decision to leave the party.

Advertisement

“After careful consultation and personal reflection, I have decided to exit the PDP,” he stated. “It’s time to move on with our lives.”

While the specific reasons behind his resignation remain undisclosed, there are rumours of a potential defection to the APC.