Former APC Scribe Promises N1 Billion Grant For Every LG As He Declares For Akwa Ibom Guber

The immediate past National Secretary of the defunct Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Mr John Akpanudoedehe, has promised to focus on poverty alleviation in the state by granting one million naira to 1000 people in each local government area of the state.

He stated this while declaring his intention to vie for the Akwa Ibom State governorship race on Saturday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

He declares on the platform of the APC during a grand reception in his honour after his exit from the party’s National Working Committee.

He said what informed his quest to join the race is to lead the state out of poverty, ensure even development and shared prosperity.

“I want to accept your call,” he declared, adding that, “I hereby accept to run for the office of the governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“My focus will be how to deliver my people from poverty. I shall embark on a poverty alleviation program. N1m grants will be given to 1000 people in each local government area of the state.

“It is time to empower the people and not to continue to depend on stipends. We will make Akwa-Ibom the hub for technology,” said the one-time Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory.

As part of his agenda, he said the state urban renewal and development, alleviating the suffering of pensioners and establishment of primary industries in Uyo, Eket and Ikot Ekpene will form the fulcrum of his policy.

APC National Vice Chairman, South-South, Mr Victor Giadom, who stood in for the National Chairman of the party, Mr Abdullahi Adamu, said, “With the crowd here today is clear proof that the APC here is viable and strong.

“Nobody can say we aren’t strong in Akwa-Ibom. Let us keep working together. We are close to the election and this isn’t time for us to fight ourselves but work together for the actualisation of APC success in Akwa-Ibom. From the leaders I have seen here, the APC will bring victory to us

“Let us come together and face our common enemy. Let us work together so that we can bring victory. I will like to come back here with the APC sitting in the Government House. I urge you to go back to your respective units to bring victory to APC. We can deliver APC to Akwa-Ibom,” Giadom motivated the crowd.

Also speaking, former Secretary to the State Government and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, (OGFZA), Umana Okon Umana, appealed to members to remain focused and avoid distraction from the race to the Government House next year.

In his remarks, the Akwa Ibom State APC Chairman, Obong Augustine Ekanem, denied that the party is polarised in the state saying the party will do well in 2023.