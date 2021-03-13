Former Bolivia President Denies Plotting Coup, Cries Against ‘Persecution’

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez has cried out over her arrest by government prosecutors who had alleged that she took part in a coup that caused Evo Morales (65th President of Bolivia from 2006 to 2019) to flee the country.

“I denounce to Bolivia and the world, that in an act of abuse and political persecution the MAS government has ordered my arrest. He accuses me of having participated in a coup that never happened. My prayers for Bolivia and for all Bolvians,” she tweeted on Saturday.

Denuncio ante Bolivia y el mundo, que en un acto de abuso y persecución política el gobierno del MAS me ha mandado arrestar. Me acusa de haber participado en un golpe de estado que nunca ocurrió. Mis oraciones por Bolivia y por todos los bolvianos. — Jeanine Añez Chavez (@JeanineAnez) March 13, 2021

The country’s Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Saturday that the arrest warrant was “due to the case of a coup in our country”.

Reuters reports that Morales, who said he was ousted through Anex ‘s influence, was forced out of power in 2019 after an anti-government protest which accused him of rigging elections to remain in power.

Anex reacted to the development saying that Morales’ socialist political party was just using government agencies to persecute her politically.

“The political persecution has begun. The MAS has decided to return to the styles of the dictatorship. A shame because Bolivia does not need dictators, it needs freedom and solutions,” she tweeted.

She was the interim president of the country from 2019 to 2020 before losing to Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, a politician in the same political platform with Morales.