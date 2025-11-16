Former Chelsea Owner Abramovich Says $7bn Probe Baseless, Unlawful

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has described a criminal investigation by Jersey authorities launched in 2022 as “baseless and unlawful,” his spokesperson said on Sunday.

The statement came in response to a formal freezing order imposed by the Royal Court of Jersey in April 2022 on $7bn in assets held in trusts, which Jersey authorities claimed were linked to Abramovich.

At the time, the Attorney General of Jersey identified Abramovich as a suspect in a criminal investigation.

“No charges have been brought against Mr Abramovich in the three and a half years since the investigation began, and to our knowledge, no progress has been made on the case,” the spokesperson said.

The statement also noted that earlier this year, Abramovich was permitted to submit claims alleging a conspiracy by the Government of Jersey.

According to the spokesperson, these claims relate to the government’s admission that it deleted data relevant to the case and its failure to disclose other data concerning Abramovich.

Jersey authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former owner of the Chelsea football club, who also holds Israeli citizenship, rose to prominence as one of the most influential businessmen following the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union.

According to Forbes, his net worth is estimated to be $9.2bn.