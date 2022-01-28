Former Ekiti SSG Emerges APC Governorship Candidate

Mr Biodun Oyebanji, immediate past Secretary to Ekiti Government, has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries.

Declaring the winner, Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Governor Abubakar Baderu of Jigawa State, said Oyebanji pulled 101,703 out of the total number of votes cast.

Baderu made the declaration at the State Collation Centre, APC party Secretariat, located at Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

“It is my pleasure to declare Biodun Oyebanji as the winner of this primary, haven scored the highest votes cast.

“Haven satisfied all necessary criteria, I hereby declare Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji as the winner,” Baderu said.

He added that Ekiti APC had 183,560 registered members, 107,877 members were accredited and total votes cast was 104,983.

The chairman expressed surprise at the allegations by some aspirants that they were not consulted, adding that 20 names were submitted by each of the aspirants to be added to the list of the Returning and they were all captured.

Baderu, however, explained that the meeting that was earlier slated for Thursday morning, between the committee and the aspirants was cancelled because there was security report that the venue was tensed.

He said they had to call for assistance of the security agents to arrest the situation.

The chairman said that the primaries took place across the 177 wards and that it was free and fair.

“However, there are pockets of violence, when we receive the results, we will know where we need to cancel, we will.

“As we have earlier promised, we have ensured a level playing ground for all aspirants,” the committee chairman added.

On the protest by some of the aspirants, the committee chairman added that he had not received any official petition but only heard about it on the media.

He directed that the returning officers of the wards where elections were not held should write their reports and submit same to the committee.

The results presented by the 16 Local Government Area Returning Officers revealed that Oyebanji won in all the council areas.

The breakdown of the results revealed other aspirants score as follows: Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, 760, Mr Femi Bamisile, 400, Mr Kayode Ojo, 767, Sen. Adedayo Adeyeye, 691 and Mr Bamidele Faparusi, 376.

Others were, Mr Demola Popoola, 239 and Chief Oluwasola Afolabi, 47 in the “Option A4,” Direct Primary adopted for the election.

Six of the eight aspirants had in the morning, protested alleged hijack of the exercise and called for its stoppage and cancellation.

The other two aspirants absent at the protest were Mr Abiodun Oyebanji and Mr Ademola Popoola.