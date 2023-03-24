Former Gombe Speaker Dies in Auto Crash

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The former Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Nasiru Abubakar Nono, is dead.

The former Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Buba Shanu, who confirmed the news in a statement, said Nono died in an autocrash on Thursday along the Abuja–Keffi expressway.

Shanu stated that the late Nono was travelling alongside a former House of Assembly member, Hon. Haruna Fada, when the tragedy occurred.

He, however, said Fada survived the crash and was receiving medical treatment.

“He (Nono), died in a motor accident along Abuja-Keffi expressway. He was travelling with Hon. Haruna Usman Fada, former House of Assembly member who survived and is currently receiving treatment,”

Shanu said.

The late Nono served as Speaker of the Gombe State Assembly under the People Democratic Party(PDP) from 2015 to 2018. He hailed from Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of the State.

While reacting to the sad news, the Gombe State Governor, Yahaya Inuwa, described the death of the late former Speaker as a huge loss not only to his family but to the entire country.

Inuwa described the deceased as a humble politician, who was known for his commitment to the well-being of his constituents and the State as a whole.

The Governor noted that as the Speaker of the State Assembly, the late Nono exuded dexterity and statesmanship while presiding over the state legislature and that earned him the respect and loyalty of his colleagues at the time.