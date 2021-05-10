Former Head Of State Abdulsalami Denies Sponsoring Bandits

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Former military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has faulted online media reports accusing him of aiding armed banditry and insurgency in Nigeria, especially in his state–Niger State.

The report is coming at a time when over sixty-five communities in the state have been reportedly taken over by the bandits.

The retired army general has however described the reports as false and unfounded.

Reports had quoted several residents of Kagara in Rafi Local Government Areas of Mr Abubakar’s home state as claiming they sighted an helicopter supplying arms and food items to armed bandits terrorising the area.

Mr Abubakar’s media aide, Yakubu Suleiman, in a statement on Sunday said Mr Abubakar condemned the reports associating him with such “a heinous crime that is unbecoming of any patriotic citizen.”

He said he would have ignored the spurious reports but decided to set the record straight.

“This kind of fake news has the potential of aggravating the already tense security situation in the country and should not be condoned,” he said.

He expressed regret that individuals could peddle such news and smear the image and character of people.

“I urge Nigerians to ignore such treacherous acts and to be careful with the kind of information they dish out and share on Social Media.”

He also urged Nigerians to continue to work and pray for enduring peace in Nigeria, saying that no nation can attain greatness without peace and security of lives and property.