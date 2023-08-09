Former Imo Lawmaker Escapes Assassination As Residence Torched By Arsonists

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Arsonist have set the residence of former member of Imo State House and Assembly who represented Orsu/Orlu/Oru-east federal constituency, Jerry Alagbaoso ablaze.

The three-time house member’s country home at Ihittenasa in Orsu Local Government Area or Imo State was attacked by yet-to-be identified gunmen on Tuesday night.

A community source said that the hoodlums thought the lawmaker was at home but met his absence.

“It happened on Tuesday night. They thought he was home because he has been frequenting the village to campaign for the forthcoming Imo governorship election.

“But after searching for him in vain, they set his house ablaze. The community as I speak is terrified and many have fled in fear.”

Confirming the sad incident, the Imo State Police spokesman, Henry Okoye, disclosed that the Command has commenced a manhunt for the criminals.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police condemned this dastardly act in totality and has ordered an intensive manhunt for the arsonist. More so, Optimal Security Operatives of the Joint task force have been deployed in Orsu to prevent similar occurrence.

“We will apprehend the hoodlums that are involved and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law. That we can assure you.”

Hon Alagbaoso was before now a strong leader of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) some weeks ago.