Former INEC Chairman Jega’s Wife Dies

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Hajiya Hadiza Attahiru Jega, wife of former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Muhammadu Jega, has passed away.

Her family announced her death in a statement issued on Sunday, April 5, 2026, describing her as a woman widely respected for her commitment to education and community development across northern Nigeria.

The family prayed for her soul to be granted Aljannah Firdausi and urged friends, associates, and well-wishers to remember them in prayers during this period of mourning.

Her husband, Prof. Jega, is a respected Nigerian academic and administrator who served as INEC Chairman from 2010 to 2015. Born on January 11, 1957, in Jega, Kebbi State, he studied political science and earned a Ph.D. from Northwestern University. Before his appointment by former President Goodluck Jonathan in June 2010, he served as Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano. His tenure at INEC was widely recognised for introducing reforms that strengthened Nigeria’s electoral process.

Hajiya Hadiza Jega was known for her dedication to education and community development, particularly in northern Nigeria, where her contributions earned her admiration across many communities.

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In a condolence message, Bayero University, Kano, where Prof. Jega once served as Vice Chancellor, also expressed its grief over her passing.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. With total submission to the will of Allah, we announce the passing of the wife of our former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Attahiru Jega, OFR.”

“Her Janazah will be held immediately after Zuhr prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja, today Sunday, 5th April 2026. May Allah grant her Aljannatul Firdaus and forgive her shortcomings. May He also grants the family the strength and patience to bear this loss. Ameen.”

Her death marks a significant loss to her family, community, and the nation, and many remember her enduring legacy of promoting education and community development.