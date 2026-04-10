Former Iranian Foreign Minister Dies Following Tehran Strike

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A former Iranian foreign minister, Kamal Kharazi, has died from injuries sustained in strikes reportedly carried out by the United States and Israel earlier this month, Iranian state-affiliated media reported on Thursday.

Kharazi, 81, had been serving as head of the Strategic Council for International Relations, an advisory body linked to Iran’s foreign ministry.

According to reports by the Mehr and ISNA news agencies, Kharazi sustained injuries in what they described as a “terrorist attack carried out by the American-Zionist enemy a few days ago” and “died a martyr tonight.”

The media outlets also reported that his wife was killed in the same strike on their residence in Tehran.

Kharazi previously served as Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in New York before becoming foreign minister, a position he held from 1997 to 2005 under reformist President Mohammad Khatami.

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The reports come amid heightened regional tensions following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, which Iranian sources say began with US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

Since then, Iranian media has reported the deaths of several senior political and military figures, including figures close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.