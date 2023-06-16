Former Jigawa Rep Jailed For N212m Fraud After 12-Year Trial

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former member of the House of Representatives from Jigawa State, Mansur Ali Mashi, has been convicted on an eight counts charge of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretense.

Advertisement

Mashi, who represented Mashi Dutsi federal constituency, was convicted alongside three bank officials: Abdulmumini Mustapha, Shehu Aliyu and Muazu Abdu in a trial that lasted 12 years.

The 2nd defendant, Abdulmumin Mustapha was the former branch manager of Sterling Bank, while the 3rd defendant was the former Head of Operation of the bank.

They were convicted by Justice Sale Musa Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, Kaduna.

Mashi was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for using fictitious companies to fraudulently obtain a loan facility to the tune of N212,439,552.

According to EFCC, he obtained the loan from Sterling Bank, which he diverted to personal use.

Advertisement

When the defendants were first arraigned, they had pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them

However, the prosecution called six witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove the case against the defendants.

During the course of trial, the matter suffered several setbacks due to elevation or retirement of the trial judges.

At the last adjourned date, counsel to the parties adopted their final written addresses and the matter was subsequently adjourned till June 15 and 16, 2023 for judgment.

Meanwhile, when the matter was called on Thursday, the 1st defendant was absent in court.

Advertisement

The court pronounced him guilty on counts 1 to 8 and was convicted accordingly.

The 4th defendant was also absent but the court found him guilty on all counts and convicted in.

However the two defendants who were absent were not sentenced, the court reserved their sentence until they are arrested and brought before the court.

The 2nd defendant, Mustapha, was convicted on counts 1 to 15.

He was sentenced to five years imprisonment on each count without an option of fine.

The court further ordered the 2nd defendant to restitute Sterling Bank in the sum of N40, 000,000.

Advertisement

The 3rd defendant was discharged on count 1-8 but convicted on counts 9 to 15 and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment on each count without option of fine.

However, the 1st defendant, Mashi, is also awaiting judgment in a case of contempt of court before the same court.

The judgment is slated for today, June 16, 2023 where he is standing trial in a case where he is alleged to have sold the properties that were confiscated from him by the Court through an interim forfeiture order.