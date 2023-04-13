Former Lagos Deputy Governor To Renounce Nigerian Citizenship If Tinubu Is Sworn-In

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Sinatu Ojikutu, has said that she would renounce her Nigerian citizenship if the President-elect, Bola Tinubu is Sworn-In as president.

Advertisement

Ojikutu who was deputy to Michael Otedola between 1992 and 1993, informed that her lawyers had began the process of renouncement ahead of the May 29 handover date.

She alleged that she is endangered, adding that if anything should happen to her, Tinubu should be held responsible.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, Ojikutu said her unfriendliness with the President-elect began over 20 years ago, when she opposed his governorship ambition.

She said: “I came out before the election to say that if former Governor Bola Tinubu won the election, I, Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu, will renounce the citizenship of this nation and I have my reasons.

“When he won, people called me and said he had won, that he would not do anything bad to me but I know this man and I have known him for over 20 years now, I know what he has done to me personally.

Advertisement

“So calling this press conference is also to show that I am personally endangered by the current situation. I am endangered, I have been ostracized, humiliated in places where I should be honoured because of his (Tinubu) not being at peace with me.

“The last thing before the election was when it came to me that he was saying that am I still alive? When somebody mentioned my issue to him, I understand, he said, ‘Is she still around?’ What does that mean?

“What does he mean? I am alive, hale and hearty. Have they planned my death? Why should anybody be asking if I am still alive? Up till today since I raised that issue since January, none of his associates I have talked to has gotten back to me and this is giving me a personal concern. Am I safe? And there are many people like that in my category.’

“People have been saying that people do not like former governor Bola Tinubu but nobody has bothered to ask what of the people that Bola Tinubu does not like? It is a two-way thing.”

The former deputy governor hopes to get the citizenship of a nation that she can be happy in, noting that corruption is endemic in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Touching on the 2023 general elections, Ojikutu who supported the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, said she believes it is time for the Southeast to get the presidency.

She called on the judiciary to do the right thing in the adjudication of justice with regards to the petitions before it on the outcome of the presidential election.