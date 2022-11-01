Former Minister Mbazulike Amechi Dies At 93

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chief Mbazulike Amechi, First Republican minister of aviation, has died at 93.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER gathered that he died early hours of Tuesday, November 1, 2022, a statement by his first son, Ezeana Tagbo Amechi read.

It read, “With total deference to the will of God, the Ume Amechi Ezeana Ihinede family and the Umu Mmara kindred of Amihe Ukpor in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State announce the peaceful transition of our illustrious son, father and grandfather, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafo).

“We thank God for the fulfilled life that he lived – the lives that he touched and his services to God and country.

Advertisement

“We respectfully ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

His wife, Chinelo Priscilla Amechi, died in 2021 at the age of 91.

Born in 1929, Mbazulike Amechi, known as The Boy is Good, and Dara Akunwafo, was a foremost elder statesman, and member of the Zikist Movement.

He was secretary general of the National Council of Nigeria and Cameron (NCNC), Youth Wing.

The deceased led Igbo delegates to President Muhammad Buhari last year to plead for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Amechi had begged Buhari to release Kanu to him as respect as he was ‘about to join his ancestors.