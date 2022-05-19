Former NDDC Boss Arrested By EFCC Over Corruption
The former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Nsima Ekere, was on Wednesday arrested by the Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
He was arrested in connection with alleged diversion of funds to the tune of N47 billion through registered contractors of the agency.
Premium Times reported that the information was contained in a statement released by the Commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwajaren, on Wednesday.