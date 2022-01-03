Former NRC Presidential Candidate Bashir Tofa Is Dead

Nigeria
By Isuma Mark
Bashir-Tofa
Bashir Tofa

Former Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention, NRC, in the June 12, 1993 election, Mr Bashir Othman Tofa, has died.

No Official statement has been issued yet but a source close to the family confirmed to journalists that the elder statesman passed on in the early hours of Monday after a protracted illness.

Tofa contested against Social Democratic Party, SDP, Presidential candidate, late Mr Mashood Abiola in the election which was annulled by the former Nigeria Military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.

Tofa lost massively to Abiola even in his homestead of Kano.

