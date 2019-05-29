The University of Edinburgh Business School has listed former director general of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, as one of the members of its International Advisory Board.

The institution announced Anohu-Amazu alongside Joanne O’Callaghan, vice president of State Street Global Services as new members of the board on its website.

“Our International Advisory Board, which provides independent and commercially orientated advice, recently welcomed two new members.

Advertisement

Chinelo Anohu is a lawyer and immediate past Director General and CEO of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Nigeria. The british institute said on its website.

“She currently advises multilateral policy institutions as well as the private sector on the strategic deployment of finance for impact, and serves on the London Stock Exchange Africa Advisory Group.

“Chinelo has already worked with the Business School’s Sustainable Business Initative in the embedding of sustainability principles and practice in the investment of pension funds in Africa.

Advertisement

Following the addition of new members to the board, Professor Wendy Loretto, Dean of the Business School, said “Our International Advisory Board provides independent advice, ensuring we remain outward-looking and innovative. We were delighted to hear from Chinelo and Joanne at their recent first meeting of the board.

“Our board now comprises 14 external members, almost half of whom are women. We look forward to benefiting from their deep and international experience at senior level.”

Advertisement

Anohu-Amazu had presided over PenCom’s affairs as substantive DG and Chief Executive Officer from 14 December 2014 to 21 April 2017 when she handed over to the newly appointed DG Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar.