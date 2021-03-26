Former Petroleum Minister Baba Dies At 81

A one time Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Muhammad Baba, has been confirmed dead.

Baba, who until his demise held the traditional title of Magajin Garin Muri, was born in 1940.

He was also a former Minister of State for Defence

Alhaji Umaru Baba held a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria in 1965.



He is survived by four wives, 42 children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Below are some of the offices he held before his death.

Northern Nigeria Area Supervisor of Mobil Oil Nigeria Limited: 1965- 69

Head of Marketing and Industrial Division, Nigerian Livestock and Meat Authority, Commissioner for Trade and Industry, North Eastern State: 1972-76

Chairman, Stirling Astaldi, 1974-76; member, Constituent Assembly: 1977-78

Chairman, Lugga Limited, chairman Umbaba Holdings Limited; Honourable Secretary of State for Defence, Interim National Government, in 1993

Chairman, defunct Gongola State Water Board: 1978-79

Director, Savannah Bank Nigeria Limited: 1977-79

Chairman, Federal Polytechnic, Idah: 1979-81

Chairman, National Water Resources Institute, Kaduna: 1981-82