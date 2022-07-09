Forty-Eight Hours After Abduction, Kidnappers Release Benue Catholic Priest

A Catholic priest, Reverend Fr Peter Amodu abducted by armed men has been released by his captors.

His release came 48 hours after armed men abducted him along Otukpo – Ugbokolo road while he was on his way to celebrate the Holy Mass at Okwungaga-Ughbokolo.

The cleric, who is in charge of Holy Ghost Parish at Eke-Olengbeche under the Otukpo diocese was, however, released on Friday around 8:30 pm.

A statement issued by the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and signed by the Diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr Joseph Itodo read partly: “It is with grateful hearts that we announce the safe release of our priest, Rev. Fr Peter Amodu from Abduction.

“Fr. Peter, who was kidnapped on July 6, 2022, at about 5:00 pm along Otukpo/Ugbokolo highway, Benue State, was released unharmed today, July 8, 2022, at about 8:30 pm.”

The Benue State Police Command confirmed his release to THE WHISTLER.

The Command Spokesperson, Catherine Anene simply said, “He is no longer with the kidnappers. He has been released and reunited with the Diocese.”