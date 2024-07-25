Foundation Advocates Attitudinal Change Amongst Nigerians

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Foundation for Correction of Moral Decadence (FCMD) has called for attitudinal change among Nigerians.

Advertisement

Speaking to staff members of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Education Secretariat, during a Seminar on Attitudinal Change, the National President of the Foundation, Joseph Danley Obiechie, stated that Nigeria is heading nowhere if the mindset of its citizens is not changed especially in the performance of their civic duties.

“The fundamental problem we are having in this blessed country has to do with how we treat each other. When we talk of moral decadence that has pivoted every nook and cranny of this nation, it has eaten deep into our fabrics… we are heading nowhere if we don’t change our mindset. The mindset is abstract in nature. That is why most of us in Africa don’t pay attention to that.

“The mindset is like this physical infrastructure when the foundation is not strong, it will collapse. Where prayers cannot take you, your manners can take you. I have always said that. My organisation has been running a free programme for doctors, civil servants, school principals and others.

“This attitudinal change is key to our livelihood. Let’s change our mindset especially in the performance of our civic responsibilities. When you perform your civic responsibility passionately, it makes your work easier. That is what this is all about,” he said.

Advertisement

Obiechie stated that the seminar is important for the people in the educational sector because they are the backbone of the society as they deal with the nation’s children who are the leaders of tomorrow.

“Those in the educational sector are the backbone of this nation. Without them, I can’t stand here to speak. The orientation of the mind is very important because they deal with our children. Children are the leaders of tomorrow.

“The way we handle our children is very important. We want to re-orientate the mindset of these teachers so that he or she will be able to handle the children,” he said.

Obiechie, expressed sadness that prayers from the citizens do not translate to civic responsibilities, adding that if Nigerians put effort in their civil responsibilities the way they put in praying, Nigeria will be better for it.

“I found out that our prayers do not translate into how we behave in the performance of our civic responsibilities. There is no time anybody has seen God. The God we can see is one another. We should treat each other with respect. Love is missing in our midst. The agape love that gives and asks nothing in return,” he said.

Advertisement

He noted that he has continued to run free seminars for Nigerians on attritional change because he believes in the country and what it represents.

“I run it free of charge. I only get royalties from the books I wrote. I believe with the assistance of the media, our leaders will come to hear about this. It will help a great deal.

“We went to the national assembly to do this because we believed it should come from the top but they told us to speak with the civil servants,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director of Administration Education Secretariat, Rakiya Muhammed Ibrahim, stated that the seminar which was a sensitisation on Attitudinal Change has been ongoing since 2022.

She noted that the essence of the seminar was to change the attitude to work of the participants adding that so far, there have been improvements.

.

“We urged them to pay attention and listen, and take home the positive attitude to change the way they do things and further impact the knowledge of their students,” she said.

One of the participants, Madaki Tanko who spoke with THE WHISTLER, commended the organiser of the seminar adding that it will change his attitude to work especially while relating with his students in the classroom.

“ It will help my attitude towards work. It will change the attitude of my teaching in the classroom. We will also take this message to our communities. It is a good programme that is happening in the FCT,” he said.