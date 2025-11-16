Foundation Awards Bursaries To Enugu Students

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Dike Na Ihe Foundation, weekend, awarded bursaries to selected students of Ihe Kingdom in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State. It also empowered some indigent natives of the community with cash.

The recipients were made up of 59 students and 86 indigent people drawn from the 12 villages that make up the kingdom.

The Chairman of the Foundation, Comrade Anthony Udeh, said the bursary was to assist the beneficiaries in their education pursuit. He also said the financial empowerment was part of his foundation’s quest to eradicate poverty among his people.

Udeh used the occasion to appeal to Gov Peter Mbah to expedite work at the ongoing construction of the University of Education, Ihe. It was learnt that work at the proposed university stalled since 2018.

Quoting Udeh, “Gov Mbah has the interest of Ndi Enugu at heart in ensuring that all projects are completed and put to use for the common use of the citizenry. One of them is the stalled University of Education, Ihe. We hope that Gov Mbah will give the construction the deserved attention.”

He said the foundation was birthed to provide help to the needy within available resources.

In his words, “It started years back which was derived from my personal experiences while growing up. I did not enjoy the comfort, protection and motherly care – as my mother died while still breast feeding me.

“But I did not allow that unfortunate event to weigh me down. The beneficiaries of this bursary and empowerment are already blessed and may your success the story begin today in Jesus name – Amen.”

He said the initiative was in memory of his late mother, Mgbo Udeh Nwadilibe, and his father, Ichie Nwadilibe Udeh, adding that it had being launched “to formalize the act of giving as a corporate body that will be sustainable and outlive the founder and the Board of Directors/Trustees.”

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Cletus Ekoh, expressed joy over the success of the project. He said the bursary awards and empowerment would have positive impacts on the beneficiaries and the community in general. He advised the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously to realise the vision of the foundation.

The beneficiaries thanked the foundation for coming to their assistance. “We shall judiciously use the funds,” one of them said.