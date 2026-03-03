Foundation, Philanthropist Support 8,000 Indigent Students In Enugu LGA

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

At least 8,000 indigent students of Igboeze South Local Government Area of Enugu State have benefitted from the educational support initiatives of the Custocare Foundation, a pet project of Mrs Nkechi Mbah, wife of the governor of the state.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the local government area, Mr Ferdinand Ukwueze, during the flag-off of the 2026 Igbo-Eze South Local Government Education Support Initiative in the council. The council boss also commended the support of a philanthropist and Chief Executive of JRB Solar Investments, Alhaji Rauf Badamasi, towards the educational advancement of the people of the area.

Ukwueze said their interventions, particularly in sponsorship of free WAEC and JAMB registrations, payment of school fees, and award of bursaries to students had helped ease financial burdens on families and improved access to learning opportunities.

According to him, “Education remains the most reliable bridge between poverty and opportunity. Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah has shown uncommon compassion in building that bridge for our children. Her interventions are practical solutions that remove barriers and restore hope to many young people.”

He recalled that Alhaji Badamasi supported the payment of WAEC registration fees for eligible students in the council, describing the gesture as impactful.

He explained that the 2026 Education Support Initiative was a reflection of his administration’s commitment to placing education at the centre of sustainable development. He thanked the traditional rulers, clergymen, and other stakeholders for their roles in ensuring the success of the initiative.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Mbah, represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Barr Chidimma Egonu, praised Ukwueze for prioritising education at the grass-roots level. She said the administration of Governor Mbah “remains committed to inclusive education”.

Quoting her, “The pursuit of inclusive education remains central to this administration because knowledge is the foundation of progress. Our focus is to ensure that children in rural communities are given the same opportunities as their urban counterparts.”

Some parents who spoke with our correspondent said the support from the foundation and philanthropist Badamasi was impacting positively in the educational pursuit of their children.