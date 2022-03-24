Foundation Raises Alarm Over Upsurge In Skin Cancer Among Persons With Albinism

The President of the Albino Foundation, Jake Epelle, on Thursday disclosed that there is an increase in cases of skin cancer among persons with albinism.

According to Epelle, who spoke during a press conference, the foundation had referred 5,500 persons with Albinism, Skin Cancer to the National Hospital Abuja (NHA) for treatment.

He said, “We have sent over 5,500 and even more referrals . There are referrals and not treatment records. There is no doubt that many of them did not go for treatment as at the time that this treatment was free.

“We have people who are dying, so all I want is for people going through this issue to get this free treatment.

“For anyone to say no one has been treated is a lie from the pit of hell because there are records, these are just three coordinators and one amongst them have been treated, It was like a surge and we couldn’t keep up with the people.”

He said the foundation had secured free skin cancer treatment during the administration of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, which has gone a long way in assisting these groups of persons.

Speaking further he said, “This scheme was funded by the government through the disbursement of funds by the Federal Ministry of Finance to the six designated hospitals in Nigeria’s geopolitical zones (especially the National Hospital, Abuja).

“No part of this arrangement involved any kind of financial benefit to TAF as an organisation. Also, TAF did not at any point receive funds before, during or after the scheme.

“Our role, however, was to recommend PWAs who were in need of treatment or check-up to the designated hospitals.

“In addition to the free skin cancer treatment scheme, TAF has in the past mobilised for the treatment of PWAs within and outside Nigeria, worth millions of dollars. This is also verifiable by the beneficiaries, some of whom have joined this briefing on call.”

Epelle however stated that the foundation was unrelenting in its efforts to revive the free skin cancer treatment scheme as it is currently in talks with the Minister of State for Health, Dr.Olorunnimbe Mamora, to activate the scheme again.

“To this end, we have continued to engage the relevant stakeholders of government to resolve the hitches of the past, and fully resume this scheme as quickly as possible. We have also engaged in media advocacy campaigns to generate broad-based attention and intervention,” he explained.