Foundation Sues FG Over Igbo Marginalisations

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court has fixed April 8, 2021 for hearing in a suit filed by Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) against the National Judicial Council (NJC), the president of the Court of Appeal and the attorney general of the Federation (AGF) over alleged injustice in the appointments of some justices to the Court of Appeal.

ADF, in a suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/347/2021, through their counsel, Chief Max Ozoaka, bemoaned the marginalization of Ndigbo in various national appointments, particularly the recent appointments of Appeal Court judges.

According to the suit, “Ndigbo should no longer continue to fold their hands while things that are rightfully and legitimately due to them are taken away and given to other zones. In the ongoing exercise for the appointment of justices of the Court of Appeal, the Southeast zone is rightfully entitled to three slots in direct replacement of the three vacancies in that court arising since 2020 from the retirement and death respectively of two justices of the court from the zone and the earlier elevation to the Supreme Court of one justice from the zone.

“It is regrettable that rather than directly replace/fill these three vacancies with candidates from the Southeast as is the norm and practice in the court, the Southeast was allocated just one slot while their other two slots are given to other zones. This is against the spirit and intent of the constitutional provisions of Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.”

In the 34-paragraphs affidavit, ADF prays the court to determine some constitutional questions bothering on Section 14 of the constitution. According to the originating summons, “Having regard to the oath of office of the defendants to uphold the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, and the true intendment of Section 14 (3) and other relevant provisions of the constitution, whether the defendants can completely ignore, disregard or infringe at will the principles of justice, fairness, equity, due process and federal character in the ongoing exercise of appointment of justices of the Court of Appeal, particularly with regard to the Southeast zone of the federation.

“Having regard to the principles of equity and good conscience and the true intendment and purpose of the relevant provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, is the Southeast zone of the federation not entitled in the ongoing exercise of appointment of justices of the Court of Appeal to 3 (three) new slots in the bench of the court in direct replacement of the vacancies occasioned and existing in the bench of the court arising from the elevation, retirement and death of three justices of the court from that zone.

“If the answers to the above questions are in favour of the plaintiff, the plaintiff seeks the following reliefs: “A declaration that the action of the defendants, particularly the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants, in allocating one slot only to the Southeast zone of the federation in the ongoing exercise of appointment of the justices of the Court of Appeal is unjustifiable, unfair, inequitable and contrary to the true intendment of the relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended and ipso facto unconstitutional, unlawful, null and void.

“A declaration that the Southeast zone is entitled to three new slots in the ongoing exercise of appointment of the justices of the Court of Appeal in direct replacement or filling of the vacancies in the bench of the Court of Appeal currently existing in the Southeast zone which arose from the elevation, retirement and death of three justices of the court from the zone.

“An order of the court restraining the defendants, especially the 1st 2nd and 3rd defendants from continuing the ongoing exercise of appointment. An order of the court compelling the defendants to replace or fill the three vacancies in the Southeast slots in the Court of Appeal bench by appointing three new justices of the court in the ongoing appointment exercise in direct replacement or filling of the three existing vacancies in the Southeast slots.”

Joined as defendants in the suit are the National Judicial Council, the Federal Judicial Service Commission, the president of the Court of Appeal, the Federal Character Commission and the attorney general of the federation.

Justice Ekwo ordered that all processes relating to the suit be served on the defendants as they were not represented in court at Monday’s proceedings, and further directed the deputy registrar of the court to issue hearing notices on all parties before the adjourned date fixed for April 8, 2021.

He said was satisfied that the matter is the type that should be heard speedily, and ordered an abridgement of time and ordered the defendants to file their responses to the suit within five days upon receipt of service. The president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, was represented in court by Mr Yakubu Maikyau (SAN).