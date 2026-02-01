Foundations Render Free Medicare To Enugu Senior Citizens

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Cope and Live Mental Health Awareness Foundation (CALMHAF) and the UNTH Foundation, weekend, rendered free medical services toq over 100 senior citizens of Ozalla community, Nkanu West Local Government of Enugu State.

The outreach tagged, “The Total Care Mind and Body Outreach”, featured comprehensive physical, mental and dietary health checks and treatment as well as counselling for the elderly.

The Executive Director of CALMHAF, Rev Chukwudiebube Nwachukwu, said that the free medical services were targeted at promoting healthy ageing. He listed areas of coverage as medical and dental screening, wellness education sessions, mental health discussions on isolation, loneliness, and dementia; as well as HIV/Syphilis combo testing and TB screening by CARITAS Nigeria,qq Enugu office.

According to him, “These activities emphasised prevention, early detection, coping strategies and community support for seniors. The beneficiaries included individuals from low-income households, retired civil servants, farmers and homemakers, all above 60 years oldq.”

According to him, the outreach was funded by both foundations.

The Chief Executive of UNTH Foundation, Prof Theresa Nwagha, said that approximately 70 per cent of beneficiaries received at least one referral for follow-up care in the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) or CALMHAF Centre, Enugu. She stressed the importance of consulting health experts towards early diagnosis and treatment of health challenges in q. She also thanked health experts for making the exercise a success.

According to her, “We extend deep appreciation to the approximately 50 dedicated medical personnel from UNTH and CALMHAF Centre for their exceptional clinical skills, commitment to integrated care, and invaluable contributions to the success of this outreach.”

A beneficiary, Pa Jude Ozonweke, a retired civil servant, commended the foundations for the outreach.

THE WHISTLER reports that Ozalla is the host community of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu.