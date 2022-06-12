Four Die, Eight Injured As Bus Rams Into Truck On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Four persons were killed on Saturday night when a passenger-bus rammed into a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Eight persons also sustained injuries in the accident which happened at Ogunmakin area in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area, Ogun State.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the accident on Sunday blamed the accident on speeding.

The FRSC boss said the driver of the bus was speeding and lost control of the vehicle before ramming into the truck. He added that it was raining when the crash occured.

He added that a total number of 13 people were involved in the accident which comprised of 12 men and one woman, saying that eight people got injured, all men, while four persons died comprising three men and one woman.

Umar noted that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, while the remains of the dead victims were taken to FOS morgue, Ipara.

He described the crash as avoidable, if speed limit was obeyed.

He urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations especially on speed violation.

He commiserated with the family of the crash victims and also enjoined them to contact the FRSC command in the Ogunmakin area of the state for details of the crash and reclaim the belongings of the victims which were recovered from the crash scene.