Four In 10 Cancer Cases Preventable, WHO Report Reveals

A new study by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has revealed that nearly four in every ten cancer cases recorded globally are linked to preventable risk factors.

The study suggests that millions of lives could be saved if countries invest more aggressively in prevention.

Disclosing this on Tuesday on its website to commemorate World Cancer Day on February 4, WHO said the study examined 30 preventable causes, including tobacco, alcohol, high body mass index, physical inactivity, air pollution, ultraviolet radiation, and for the first time, nine cancer-causing infections.

The report found that 37 per cent of new cancer cases diagnosed in 2022, estimated to 7.1 million, are linked to preventable causes such as use of tobacco, alcohol consumption, and infections.

“Drawing on data from 185 countries and 36 cancer types, the study identifies tobacco as the leading preventable cause of cancer, globally responsible for 15% of all new cancer cases, followed by infections (10%) and alcohol consumption (3%),” the report said.

WHO Team Lead for Cancer Control, Dr André Ilbawi, who noted that the findings are a wake-up call, said the analysis clearly showed that many cancers are not inevitable.

“This is the first global analysis to show how much cancer risk comes from causes we can prevent. By examining patterns across countries and population groups, we can provide governments and individuals with more specific information to help prevent many cancer cases before they start,” Ilbawi said.

Ilbawi said the figures in those preventable causes highlighted where policy action would have the greatest impact.

“By addressing tobacco use, infections and alcohol consumption alone, countries could dramatically reduce their cancer burden,” he said.

According to the report, lung, stomach and cervical cancers together accounted for nearly half of all preventable cancer cases globally.

Lung cancer was largely associated with smoking and air pollution, stomach cancer with Helicobacter pylori infection, and cervical cancer almost entirely with human papillomavirus.

“This study confirms that vaccines, clean air and healthier lifestyles are powerful cancer-prevention tools,” Ilbawi further stated.

The report also noted that the burden of preventable cancer was found to be significantly higher among men than women. While 45 per cent of new cancer cases in men were linked to preventable causes, the figure stood at 30 per cent for women.

Smoking alone among men accounted for 23 per cent of new cancer cases, followed by infections and alcohol. Among women, infections were the leading preventable cause, followed by smoking and high body mass index.

Deputy Head of the IARC Cancer Surveillance Unit and senior author of the study, Dr Isabelle Soerjomataram, said the findings underscored the urgency of prevention-focused policies.

“This landmark analysis shows that tackling preventable causes remains one of the most powerful ways to reduce the global cancer burden,” Soerjomataram said, adding that, “Prevention is not optional — it is essential.”

She further stressed that cancer prevention must go beyond the health sector.

“Strong tobacco control, alcohol regulation, vaccination, cleaner air, safer workplaces and healthier food environments are critical if countries are serious about reducing cancer,” she said.

The report further revealed wide regional disparities. Preventable cancer cases among women ranged from 24 per cent in North Africa and West Asia to 38 per cent in sub-Saharan Africa, while among men, East Asia recorded the highest burden at 57 per cent.

The global health body noted that these differences reflect variations in exposure to risk factors, national prevention policies and health-system capacity.

It called for coordinated action, emphasizing that preventing cancer would not only save lives but also reduce long-term healthcare costs and improve overall population wellbeing.

“Cancer prevention is a shared responsibility. When governments act early, millions of families can be spared the physical, emotional and financial burden of a cancer diagnosis,” Ilbawi stated.