Four Injured As Hoodlums Attack Obi Supporters In Lagos

Four supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, were on Saturday injured when hoodlums attacked them on their way to the party’s presidential rally, which is currently holding at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the attack in a statement, said that the injured persons have been given medical attention.

According to Hundeyin, the DPO of Ilasan Division where the case was reported has commenced preliminary investigations while the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), is to fully take over investigations.

“Jakande Ward Chairman of Labour Party commendably reported an attack on his party members at Ilasan Division. Four injured persons have been given medical attention. DPO Ilasan has commenced preliminary investigations while SCID is to fully take over investigations.

“The injured and other witnesses are assisting the Police with relevant information that would aid the apprehension and prosecution of the attackers.

“This attack is reprehensible! It is verifiable that the Command had stationed, since yesterday, patrol vehicles and officers at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of today’s rally. We had already secured the venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

“The regrettable attack happened at about 15km away from the rally venue. As earlier stated, the SCID will take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers,” he said.

Also confirming the attack, the Labour Party tweeted: “The ObiDent Movement is under Attack in Lagos , they are stopping our people from coming to the TBS Rally.

“Nothing can stop a movement whose time has come . Security Operatives take note . We keep moving Obidently & Yusfully.”