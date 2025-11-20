Four Jailed In Ebonyi For Vandalising EEDC Assets

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Four persons have been convicted for vandalizing assets of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) in Ebonyi State.

This was disclosed by the Group Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, in a release on Thursday.

Eze said one of the convicts, Chukwuma Onwe, was on November 12, 2025 sentenced to four years’ imprisonment by Hon Justice John Igboji of the High Court of Ebonyi State, Ohaukwu Judicial Division, sitting in Ezzangbo.

His conviction, according to Mr Eze, followed a three-count charge of conspiracy, damage and unlawful disconnection of transformer armoured cables and stealing, contrary to the Ebonyi State Criminal Code, Cap 33, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria 2009.

Onwe was found guilty of the conspiracy, and bagged three years in prison while the charges of vandalism and stealing earned him four years each. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Ezeh explained that the convict was arrested by the police in September 2023 for vandalising a transformer belonging to EEDC at Ntsulakpa, Ezzangbo Community, Ebonyi State.

Similarly, on 7 November 2025, the same court sentenced Okefe Stanley, Aleke Kingsley, and Egba Friday to four years’ imprisonment each for vandalism, unlawful disconnection, damage, and removal of aluminum conductors belonging to the company.

The trio were sentenced to three years for conspiracy and four years each for vandalism and stealing, with all terms running concurrently.

Ezeh recalled that the three men were arrested on 5 June 2023 by the vigilante group of Oshituma Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Ebonyi State.

EDCC in the release commended the judiciary for the judgements and appealed for speedy trial of other pending vandalism-related cases in court.

He said, “We are pleased with these judgements and hope that they serve as a deterrent to those engaging in such criminal act out there.

“A few months back, precisely in August, in the same Ebonyi State, four vandals— Ikechukwu Esseh, Ikedinachi Uche, Ukpai Godwin, and Uchenna Kalu — were sentenced to seven years imprisonment by Hon. Justice Nicholas E. Nwode for attacking a 7.5MVA Injection Substation belonging to EEDC, at Education Board Road, Afikpo, in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.”

EEDC expressed appreciation to the Nigeria Police and the vigilante group of Ohaukwu community for their vigilance and unwavering commitment to combating vandalism, noting that their efforts align with the company’s long-standing call for communities to help safeguard critical electricity infrastructure.

Ezeh lamented the negative impact of vandalism on the company’s operations, adding that EEDC was losing much in restoring vandalised and damaged equipment. He urged customers to remain vigilant and protect electricity installations within their areas.