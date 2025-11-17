Four Nigerian Players Make Final List For CAF 2025 Awards

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian trio of Victor Osimhen, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Chiamaka Nnadozie have made it to the final nominees of their various categories of the 2025 CAF Awards.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen will battle it out with Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah, and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi for the men’s player of the year award.

CAF confirmed the final shortlist via its official X handle, reducing the contenders from an initial 10-man list unveiled in October.

Osimhen was nominated after his impressive first season with Galatasaray, leading them to a domestic double after scoring 37 goals, and recording seven assists in all competitions last season.

He has also enjoyed a prolific year for Nigeria, scoring a stunning hat-trick against Benin Republic in the first round of the World Cup qualifiers before another brace against Gabon in the playoffs.

Osimhen will battle it out with Mohammed Salah, who led Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, scoring 34 goals, and 23 assists in all competitions.

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi also enjoyed a successful year with PSG, winning six trophies as the Parisiens dominated European football last season.

He produced 11 goals, and 16 assists in all competitions for PSG last season.

In the women’s category, Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade made the final list after leading the team to an historic 10th WAFCON trophy in Morocco.

Similarly, The team’s goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie will battle it out with Andile Olamini, and Khadija Er-Ramichi.

Nnadozie is gunning for a third award in the category.

Flamingos captain Shakirat Moshood also made the list for the Women’s Young Player of the Year shortlist alongside Morocco’s Doha El Madani and Senegal’s Adji Ndiaye.

The ceremony is set to take place in Rabat, Morocco, on 19 November 2025 at 19:00 local time (18:00 GMT).

2025 CAF Awards Full Nominees

Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Galatasaray)

Goalkeeper of the Year

Munir Mohamedi (Morocco/RS Berkane)

Yassine Bonou (Morocco/Al Hilal)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

Interclub Player of the Year

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo/Pyramids)

Mohamed Chibi (Morocco/Pyramids)

Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco/RS Berkane)

Coach of the Year

Bubista (Cape Verde)

Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco U-20)

Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Young Player of the Year

Abdellah Ouazane (Morocco/Ajax)

Othmane Maamma (Morocco/Watford)

Tylon Smith (South Africa/Queens Park Rangers)

National Team of the Year

Cape Verde

Morocco

Morocco U-20

Club of the Year

Pyramids

RS Berkane

Mamelodi Sundowns