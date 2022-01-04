Four Prison Inmates Shot Dead During Osun Attempted Jailbreak

Four inmates of the Correctional Centre, Ile Ife in Osun State were reportedly shot dead during an attempted jailbreak at the facility.

It was gathered that other inmates involved in the attempted jailbreak fled back to the inner part of the prison on seeing that their colleagues had been killed.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had in December 2021 during the inauguration of new passport printing centre in Ibadan told security agencies that they must never allow any attack on prisons and other government facilities again.

A security source had told journalists on Tuesday evening that some inmates had planned to break out of the prison and flee but they were shot by vigilant armed guards at the facility.

He said the Controller of Corrections in the state, Olanrewaju Amoran, was contacted immediately and he invited the police to the facility.

He said, “The incident happened at 9am on Tuesday. Some inmates after their morning devotion had approached the main entrance of the centre in the pretence they are going about their normal duties.

“While they were wandering at the entrance of the facility, they attacked a prison warder close to the entrance and they advanced to escape from the facility.

“But the alertness of the security operatives manning the facility, stopped the jailbreak as they shot four of the inmates dead, the others fled from the entrance where their colleagues attempted to escape from.”

However, the Public Relations Officer of the NCS in the state, Sola Adeotan, neither debunked not confirmed the incident when contacted.

.

He simply said, “I will get back to you on the matter.”

But the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the attempted jailbreak to.journalists.

She said, “There was attempted jailbreak at Correctional Center, Ile-Ife but information about it is not yet available.”