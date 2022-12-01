Four-Time Champion Germany Crash Out Of Group Stage Of FIFA World Cup

Germany have crashed out of the group stages of World Cup for the second time in two successive World Cups.

In 2014, they failed to win either of their first two games for the first time since 1938 and they are out of Qatar.

Japan and Spain are through to the next round.

Japan surprisingly led Group E where they are merged with Germany, Costa Rica and Spain.

Japan Celebrate Goal Against Spain In Qatar

Japan Beat Spain 2-1 In Qatar

Spain’s Morata first scored 12 minutes into the first half through a brilliant heading.

Morata Equalises For Spain

Doan, Japan’s substitute scored in the 48th minute to level with Spain.

Japan had the ball in the net again in the 51st minute through Tanaka.

Back at the Al Bayt Stadium were Costa Rica face Germany, Hansi Flick’s men first found the opener after Gnabry scored just in the 10th minute of the game.

Tejeda scored for Costa Rica from a close range to level the game in the 58th minute.

Vargas doubled Costa Rica’s lead befor Havertz equalised for Germany to put Spain back into second place.

Havertz doubled his goal in the 85th minute to make the score 3-1, while Füllkrug completed it four in favour of Germany.

The four points secured by Germany could not lead them through the round of-16 as Spain qualified on goal advantage.

Spain had 6 goals advantage over Germany.