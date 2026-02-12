Four To Die By Hanging As Court Delivers Verdict In Killing Of Ahoada DPO

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has sentenced four persons to death by hanging for their involvement in the brutal murder of the former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada East Division, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bako Amgbashim.

Justice Sika Aprioku, who delivered the judgment, found Robinson Sonabari, a native doctor; Bright Okparawo; Precious Amaeze, popularly known as “Selina”; and Loveday Jack, also called “Ragged Excess,” guilty of conspiracy, murder, membership of a secret cult group and robbery.

The court ruled that the prosecution successfully established its case beyond reasonable doubt and ordered that the four convicts be executed by hanging.

In addition, the sixth defendant, Samuel Nwadinma, was convicted for conspiracy and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

The third defendant was, however, discharged and acquitted of all charges, including conspiracy, murder, cultism and robbery, after the court held that the evidence against him was insufficient.

Five other defendants — Famous Okechukwu, Samuel Uchendu, Oyekachi Ikonwa, Godbless Nnamdi and Marshall Daniel — were also discharged.

Although they had been found guilty of membership of a secret cult group, Justice Aprioku ruled that they had already served the statutory term for the offence while in custody and were therefore freed.

The court noted that Sonabari, the first defendant, played a key role in the crime by allegedly preparing the charm used in executing the attack on the late DPO.

Addressing journalists after the ruling, lead prosecution counsel, Chigozie Amadi of the Rivers State Ministry of Justice, described the judgment as a triumph of justice. He was joined by Celestine Dickson, representing the Nigeria Police in the joint prosecution team.

Dickson lamented what he described as increasing attacks on law enforcement officers, stressing that those tasked with safeguarding lives and property should not become victims of violent crime. He expressed hope that the judgment would deter criminal elements from targeting security personnel.

Akasco Amgbashim, elder brother of the slain officer, said the verdict had brought relief to the family, which had endured emotional trauma since the killing. Travelling from Nasarawa State for the judgment, he thanked the judiciary, the state government and the police for pursuing justice in the case.

He said the ruling would stand as a reminder that no one has the right to unlawfully take another person’s life.

The four condemned convicts were among 72 individuals originally arraigned before the court by a joint prosecution team comprising the Department of Public Prosecutions and the Rivers State Police Command.

During the trial, 61 defendants — including traditional ruler Eze Kelvin Anugwo (Eze Ekpeye Logbo) and a former Ahoada East Council Chairman, Cassidy Ikegbidi — were discharged and acquitted due to lack of evidence, leaving 13 to face final judgment.

SP Amgbashim was killed on September 8, 2023, during a police operation in Odemude community, Ahoada East Local Government Area. His body was reportedly mutilated, triggering outrage and heightened security operations across the area.

Subsequent joint security operations led to the killing of a suspected cult leader, David Okparanwo, also known as “2Baba,” believed to have masterminded the attack.

Thursday’s judgment brings a major chapter of the case to a close, nearly three years after the incident that shook the state and drew national attention.