Fourteen Directors Jostle For Position Of Accountant-General Of The Federation

The federal government has shortlisted 14 directors for the position of the Accountant -General Of the federation.

The development was confirmed through a circular from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) signed by Mariya A. D. Rufai, Director (Administration).

The circular was received by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS) on July 6.

The position became vacant after the arrest of the former AGF, Ahmed Idris by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Idris was arrested on May 16, 2022, in connection with a series of frauds that was initially thought to be N80bn.

Three days after his arrest, Idris was suspended by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to enable him to face his probe.

During his interrogation, Idris was said to have mentioned names, companies, and a huge amount of money which is currently under probe.

He also made confessional statements and provided traces of funds, withdrawals, and deposits in local and foreign currencies.

This led to the arrest of the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, and the Chairman and Managing Director of Finex Professional, Anthony Yaro, by the EFCC last week.

Following his arrest, President Muhammadu Buhari on May 20th approved the appointment of Anamekwe Chukwunyere Nwabuoku as the Acting Accountant-General of the Federation.

But it was learnt that the acting-AGF, Anamekwe Nwabuoku, who was appointed after Ahmed Idris’ suspension is also under surveillance concerning accusations of financial impropriety.

The allegations against him include overpayment to himself while serving in previous ministries and agencies.

He was also alleged to have perpetrated fraud through the Government Integrated Financial Management System used to pay salaries of Federal Government staff.

But on June 22, the federal government commenced the recruitment process of a substantive Accountant General.

The approval for the recruitment was given by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Most Directors of Finance and Account in the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are deployed from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).

In her letter, Rufai presented details of the substantive Directors from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation as requested for further necessary action to the HoS.

The 14 Directors that will be screened for the position of AGF are: Muhammad Murtala Saleh, Chizea Onochie Peter and Lydia Jafiya Shehu from the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Others are: Bakre Modupe Julianah(Ministry of Police Affairs); Danladi Comfort Zakowi(NSCDC); Abah George Fidelis (Nigeria Immigration); Omachi Raymond Omenka (Ministry of Interior) and lbrahim Saadiyya Jibo (National Boundary Commission).

Those who also made the list are; Mohammed Aminu YarAbba (Federal Fire Service), Samuel A. Waziri (Ministry of Agric and Rural Development), Mahmud Adam Kambari (North East Development Commission), Mohammed Magaji M. Doho (Federal Ministry of Education), Mufutahu Bukolah(Federal Ministry of Transportation) and Yusuf Abdullahi Musa II (Fed. Min. Information and Culture).

In the circular announcing the recruitment process dated June 21, with reference number HCSF/PS/CMO/193/03, all Accountants in the mainstream Federal Civil Service in the pool of Accountant General of the Federation who have attained the position of Substantive Director (Salary Grade 17) on or before 1st January 2020 and are not retiring from the service earlier than 31st December 2024 have been asked to participate in the exercise.

It stated that Officers undergoing disciplinary proceedings are excluded from the exercise.

It reads, “Following the approval of Mr. President. the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is commencing the process of the appointment of a substantive Accountant General of the Federation from eligible Directors (Accountant) in the pool of Accountant General of the Federation.

“Consequently, all Accountants in the mainstream Federal Civil Service in the pool of Accountant General of the Federation who have attained the position of Substantive Director (Salary Grade 17) on or before 1* January 2020 and are not retiring from the service earlier than 31st December 2024 are eligible to participate in the exercise.

“Officers undergoing disciplinary proceedings are however excluded from the exercise. Permanent Secretaries are therefore requested to forward the following to facilitate the process: List of eligible Directors on SGL. 17; confidential and personal files of all eligible Directors; five copies of Curriculum Vital of each of the eligible Directors; brief on each of the eligible Directors in the attached format to be produced in Microsoft Word and in both Hard (5 copies} and soft copies.”