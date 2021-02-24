Fourteen Directors Of Deap Capital Lose Assets To AMCON Over N1.6bn Debt

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria has taken over the assets of 14 Directors of Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc over the company’s N1.6bn indebtedness.

The taken over of the assets follows an order of Honourable Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division.

Justice Aneke had made the ruling on January 18, 2021 and in compliance to the enforcement order, AMCON went about putting the logistics together.

The Corporation said on Wednesday that it as listed by the Court through its Debt Recovery Agent – Etonye & Etonye.

The properties include those located at Plots 14, 15, 16 and 17 in Block 1B, Isolo-Ishaga Area, Mushin, Lagos State; Mile 3 Old Isheri Road, Ikeja, Lagos State; Plot 13, Block 65 Magodo Residential Scheme, Lagos State; and No. 73, Femi Kila Street, Okota, Isolo, Lagos State.

Other properties taken over by AMCON are those located on Plot 22, Block 91, Lekki Peninsula Residential Scheme, Lekki Area, Lagos; Government Land Allocation, Lekki Peninsula Scheme II, Lekki, Lagos State; and 2nd Avenue Estate Extension Ikoyi, Plot No. 11 Eti Osa LGA, Lagos State.

The Court also ordered the freezing of the Bank Accounts and shares of the company’s directors namely: David Ogwu, Anthony Ezeh, Clara Rotzler, Vincent Otiono, Vincent Sankey, Victoria Alo, Hon. Preye Ogriki, Treasure Afolanyan, Chief Nwagwu, Peter Ololo, Gordons Ejikeme, Joe Idudu, Falcon Securities Ltd and Rainoil Limited.

AMCON spokesperson, Jude Nwauzor who confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER explained that all the property as listed by the Court Order have been taken over by AMCON with the assistance of Court Bailiffs among other officials of the law.

On why AMCON had to wait for over a month to carry out the order, Nwauzor said, “It takes a process to effect these orders. We are a government agency that is guided by law and order, and we must meet all the legal conditions before any enforcement is made.

“So, the length of delay is not the issue. The important thing is to carry out the order as guided by the law.”

Recall that AMCON, which is a debt recovery agency of the Federal Government had in July 2020, enforced on properties belonging to the Chief Promoter of the company, Mr. Emmanuel Ugboh, after offering him concessions and exploring all avenues to resolve the debt harmoniously to no avail.

However, due to the lack of adequate collateral, AMCON had to commence asset tracing on the Company’s Directors, an exercise, which revealed the seven properties the Corporation has now enforced upon.

AMCON’s action is in line with Section 61 of the AMCON Act, 2010 and Section 49 (1) & (2) of the AMCON Act 2019 (As Amended).

The Corporation had purchased the Non-Performing Loan of Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc during the first phase of Eligible Bank Assets purchases from Zenith Bank and First City Monument Bank in 2011.