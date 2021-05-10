Fr Mbaka Apologises To Catholic Church, Bishop Onaga

37 SHARES Share Tweet

The spiritual director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Father Ejike Mbaka, Sunday, apologised to the Catholic church for the ‘desecration’ of the bishop’s house by his supporters.

THE WHISTLER reported that his supporters destroyed some property in the bishop’s house, including some parts of the Alter, when Mbaka was reported missing by Ohanaeze Youth Council Worldwide.

Journalist101 quotes Mbaka to have, during Sunday’s Mass at the Adoration ground, said that the search was hijacked by the ‘Igbo, Hausa, Fulani, Catholics, non-Catholics’.

According him, “I wish to apologize to whoever that misunderstood my statement at New Haven. I didn’t clap for anybody for destroying anything.

“I am here standing on your behalf, and I render my sincere apologies to the holy Roman and Apostolic church where I belong and say may the mother church forgive us in anyway we didn’t do it well.

“We pray for their forgiveness. We are to save the image of the church. People started going in and breaking things—both Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba, Catholics and non-Catholics.

“The church is not my property; I belong to the church, so I am asking my lord Bishop Onaga and all the priests of Enugu diocese and for everybody to rest the case.”

He said he would join the prayers of reparation as directed by the bishop.

In his words, “The prayer of reparation, we will join. I didn’t send anybody to destroy anything. I have no problem with anybody and I can’t disobey the church —who am I?

“What I was praising you for was not for anything destroyed. I was praising you for your ability to search for your missing pastor.

“I enjoin you to look for any priest that goes missing in Nigeria because we are sharing in one priesthood of Christ Jesus.”