Fr Mbaka Hits Peter Obi Again, Says ‘Stingy Man Can’t Be President’

Priest and founder of Adoration Ministry of the Enugu Catholic Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has unleashed fresh attacks on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, describing him as “a stingy man that will never be president.”

Mbaka’s preaching was released by the BBC Igbo, showing his relentless attack on Obi, denoting that he’s busy spreading poverty while stashing billions of his money in foreign land.

The fiery Catholic priest questions Obi’s thought processes in a renewed unprecedented attacks coming against the backdrop of the rising profile of the former Anambra State Governor, since his defection from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Mbaka warned those supporting Obi to stop wasting their money as the man is not prepared to be president going by the life austere life he lives.

He lamented that Obi is not concerned about the plight of the people around him, declaring that he’s under a curse and only an apology can undo the curse.

Mbaka said, “A stingy man, that cannot give people his money, with this hunger ravaging the land, and you are saying he is the one you want. Do you want to die of hunger? Are you people insane? Where is the Holy Spirit?

“It is now that Atiku is seriously contesting for President; now that he is contesting without Peter Obi; it is now that he is serious? We want somebody that is serious. Unless Peter comes here to kneel, if he becomes President, he will close down this ministry. What we are doing is spiritual,” he said.

Mbaka who once delivered scathing attacks on Obi in the run up to the 2019 presidential election, when Obi was Atiku’s running mate, further declared, “Listen, a good old man is better than a young wicked man; Peter Obi is going nowhere as far as God lives. If Igbos want a representative, it is not someone like Peter Obi.

“I should not have talked but I saw my video going around everywhere as if Fr. Mbaka wholeheartedly came out and apologized. No, I didn’t apologize wholeheartedly, it was out of duress. I had to obey my Bishop, in obedience I had to, it is not of my volition. I did it because I am a Catholic Priest, my Bishop said, do it, my own is ‘Yes my Lord’.

“I did not say he is a bad man; I said he is a stingy man. A hungry man wants someone that is generous; the man has so much money, but he is ‘I, me, myself’. But that money will not be useful to him. I am very happy now that I have spoken out. That apology is a poisonous curse against Peter Obi,” he added.

Warning Obi, he said, “If he is wise, he should have come here after that apology to say he is sorry but he waited. Anybody supporting him is wasting his money, he is going nowhere.

“He is my friend. When he was chased out of Government House, he knew the role I played to bring him back, but how did he pay me back? Night meetings we attended to bring him back, ask him, ask Eselu Uga, ask Archbishop Anikwenwa, they know where and how we did it and he was brought back,” he pointed out.

He challenged people to, “Ask Peter since then what he used to reward Adoration. If you like Peter Obi, tell him to come and ask for forgiveness. Let him come and redo what he did. There is an altar of God he blasphemed; he defiled an altar of God, the Holy Spirit.

“I called Atiku after that apology, he was in Dubai, I told him that there is a revelation on your presidential election; that you are going to be the President of Nigeria on one condition, that Peter Obi is not going to be your running mate. Peter Obi has incurred a curse to himself, which means that he is carrying a curse; if you want to be President, change him.

“Atiku responded that I cannot, Peter must be my running mate, we must win. You saw what happened. Atiku is still alive. That is why I said it is now that Atiku is preparing to be President.

“Just like Jonathan, I called him, God has shown that you are going to win this election but on one condition; Jega should be changed. If you change Jega you will win Buhari, but if you don’t, Buhari will win you. Goodluck told me, ‘Fr. I will not remove Jega, we will still win’. He held on to Jega and failed.”

The latest attack which video is making the rounds will bring back fresh memory of the pre-2019 presidential election episode, when Obi refused to make donations to the Adoration Ministry despite repeated entreaties and pleas from Mbaka, forcing the fearless yet controversial priest to declare his endorsement for Buhari/Osinabjo ticket.

He later declared Atiku/Obi will be defeated, which put him into troubled waters with the Catholic authority.

Obi is in far away Egypt in a trip he said he embarked on to understudy Egyptian electricity sector.

But he has come under heavy criticisms for it with emerging news that he lied about the purpose of the trip to score cheap political game.