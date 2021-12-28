France Closes Mosque For ‘Unacceptable’ Sermons

The Government of France has ordered the closure of a mosque in the northern part of the country for allegedly targeting other religious folks.

Regional authorities told AFP on Tuesday that the imam in the mosque was sharing “unacceptable” sermons.

The mosque in Beauvais, north of Paris, will be shut for six months sources told AFP.

AFP reports that the Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had said that he effected the move to close the religious center because the imam there “is targeting Christians, homosexuals and Jews” in his sermons.