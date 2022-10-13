FRAUD: Abuja Hotel, EFCC Play ‘Hide And Seek’

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Agete Luxury Hotel, located in Gwarinpa Estate Abuja, is playing hide and seek with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after the latter sealed its premises over allegations of fraudulent transactions.

The hotel shares a fence with Fidelity Bank Plc at Plot C33/34 522, Off 1st Avenue, Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja.

Directors of the hotel, which was registered on 13 October, 2008, are Akpan Edet Theresa; Akpan Edet Abasiama; Akpan Edet Grace and Akpan Edet Emediong.

The EFCC sealed the premises on Monday August 1, 2022 following alleged fraudulent transaction involving the owners.

This was barely a year after a 21-year-old lady, Esther Isaac Asuquo, was murdered in controversial circumstances in the hotel on February 25, 2021.

Preliminary report of the autopsy done at the National Hospital Abuja, attributed her death to “Severe Asphyxia.”

However, despite the EFCC marking the hotel with the “Keep Off” sign, the hotel continues to do business by secretly serving customers.

Agete Luxury Hotel In Gwarinpa, Abuja

THE WHISTLER observed that owners changed the entrance gate and sealed the one marked by the EFCC sothat customers could come in without being noticed.

The entrance facing the gate was sealed, but the hotel management devised a way to run secrete business especially at night, THE WHISTLER observed.

The replacement of the ornamental sliding gate to a milk colour pan sliding gate prevents passersby from viewing inside the hotel.

Sign Board Of Agete Luxury Hotel In Gwarinpa, Abuja Destroyed By EFCC

THE WHISTLER noticed that unsuspecting customers still lodge at the hotel. A staff of the hotel who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed that the hotel was still open to customers despite the EFCC action.

The anti-graft agency, which appeared to have been tipped off about the illegal operation of the hotel, invaded the hotel early this month with a team of operatives.

The team destroyed the two sign boards mounted in front of the hotel.

The hotel employee said, ” I spoke to them but people who came to seal the hotel do not have all the information on what transpired. They said they were sent from the headquarters to seal the premises.

“They referred me to a particular office at the EFCC in Jabi. I have spoken with the owner on the matter and I am still waiting for feedback from them.

“As it is now, this is affecting our business and I don’t like it. patronage is dry. What they told me was that we can still operate but that marking is affecting it. It is my desire we sort this so that we can start operating.”