Fraud: Police Arrest Ex-Kano Anti-Corruption Boss In Abuja

Operatives of the Nigerian police have arrested the former chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimingado, in Abuja.

He was reportedly arrested at the Sokoto Governor’s Lodge in Abuja while he was being screened as Kano governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to reports, the operatives had taken him away after his screening to the Federal Capital Territory Command.

The spokesman of the Kano Police Command , SP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed his arrest to Punch said, “Yes, it’s true that Muhuyi was arrested at the Sokoto Governor’s lodge in Abuja”.

This incident came a month after the police had laid siege to Rimingado’s residence in Kano, but failed to arrest him.

Rimingado is being probed for alleged financial scandals including inflated contracts allegedly awarded to some companies linked to the state governor’s family.

Although he was suspended in July 2021,

Rimingado had approached a Federal High Court sitting in Kano to file an ex-parte application.

He planned to stop an investigative panel as well as the police from investigating, arresting or intimidating him, pending the hearing and determination of subsisting court action.

The Court, however, dismissed the ex-parte application.