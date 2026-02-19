FRC, EFCC Move To Close Enforcement Gaps In Fiscal Responsibility Act

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have formalised a strategic partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening enforcement of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007 and enhancing inter-agency collaboration in promoting fiscal transparency and accountability in Nigeria.

The MoU was signed at the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja during a high-level meeting between the leadership and management teams of both institutions.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Executive Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Victor Muruako, Esq underscored the longstanding collaboration between the two agencies, noting that the relationship dates back to his tenure as Secretary and later Acting Chairman of the Commission till now.

He emphasised the need to institutionalise the partnership to effectively bridge operational gaps in the enforcement of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007, particularly in areas where fiscal infractions intersect with economic and financial crimes.

“This MoU represents a critical step toward eliminating corrupt practices across government institutions.

Advertisement

“By working closely with the EFCC, we are reinforcing our mandate and strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal governance framework,” Muruako stated.

Muruako also noted challenges faced by the Commission, including pending efforts to amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 and the need for improved office accommodation to support operational efficiency.

He expressed appreciation to the EFCC for providing office accommodation and appealed for additional support to address space constraints.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, commended the FRC’s work in advancing fiscal discipline and assured of the EFCC’s readiness to deepen collaboration within the framework of its statutory mandate.

He reiterated the EFCC’s role in combating money laundering, procurement violations, abuse in public office, and improper disposal of public assets, stressing the importance of inter-agency intelligence sharing.

Advertisement

“The EFCC remains committed to working with the Fiscal Responsibility Commission to ensure that Nigeria is free from corrupt practices. We encourage the FRC to bring to our attention any matter that falls within our investigative purview,” Olukoyede stated.