Free Kanu Protest Seeks To End Unfair Trial – Brother

The younger brother of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Emmanuel Kanu, has commended Nigerians who participated in the recent “Free Nnamdi Kanu” protest in Abuja, saying the demonstration was aimed at ending what he described as the unfair trial of the IPOB leader.

The protest, tagged #FreeNnamdiKanuNow, drew participants from across the country who carried placards demanding the enforcement of previous court rulings that reportedly favored Kanu’s release.

The demonstrators also urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to initiate a political resolution to the prolonged legal battle.

Kanu, the leader of IPOB, has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, after his controversial re-arrest and extradition to Nigeria.

He faces multiple charges, including treasonable felony, terrorism, and incitement.

Several court rulings — including one from the Court of Appeal in 2022 — had discharged and acquitted Kanu of some charges, citing procedural violations in his arrest and extradition.

Despite these judgments, he remains in DSS custody pending further legal proceedings.

Human rights groups and international observers have repeatedly urged the Nigerian government to release Kanu and engage in dialogue to address the underlying political and economic grievances fueling separatist sentiments in the South-East.

Speaking on Friday a few days after he was freed from prison, Kanu’s younger brother said the peaceful protest, held on October 20, 2025, reflected the collective frustration of many Nigerians who believe Kanu’s continued detention defies both local and international legal standards.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to those who contributed to the success of the peaceful protest held on October 20, 2025,” he said.

“The event has transcended ethnic boundaries, as numerous citizens from various parts of Abuja and beyond gathered to express their solidarity and demand the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

He said the demonstration symbolized unity and resistance against injustice, urging the federal government to respect the rule of law and comply with court orders on Kanu’s case.

“This demonstration of unity and collective strength is essential for challenging injustice and bringing an end to the unjust trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Those responsible for orchestrating this injustice will undoubtedly face consequences for their actions. Heaven remains on the side of justice,” he added.