Free Nnamdi Kanu, Ambazodia Leader Tells Buhari

Ambazonia activist, Ayaba Cho Lucas, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

Ayaba, who described Kanu as ‘Biafra and Africa’s gift’, was reacting to fresh charges preferred against the IPOB leader by the federal government on Tuesday.

THE WHISTLER reported that the charges which were slammed on Kanu twenty-four hours to his trial on Tuesday informed the adjournment of his case to Wednesday as requested by his lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

The human rights lawyer had pleaded with an FCT High Court to grant him more time to examine the fresh charges.

Ayaba made his position known in a tweet.

He tweeted, “Nigeria’s price. Biafra and Africa’s gift. This Generation will not Blink until all the systems of curtailment and anarchy are dismantled and buried in the dustbin of history. Free this man.”

The ex-Southern Camerouns Youth League Secretary-General currently leads the Ambazonia Governing Council.

In 2017, Ambazonia, also known as Amba Land, was self-declared as a state in West Africa constituting the Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroun.