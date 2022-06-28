Free Nnamdi Kanu Before End Of Your Tenure – Mike Ozekhome

Mike Ozekhome SAN has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to consider a political solution to the treasonable felony case instituted against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu and free him.

Ozekhome spoke to journalists on Tuesday after the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja denied his client fresh bail.

The court also adjourned to November 14 pending the outcome of an application entered at the Court of Appeal seeking the quashing of charges against the IPOB leader.

Recall that stakeholders in the South East had asked Buhari to explore a political solution to Kanu’s case but he had taken a position not to interfare.

Ozekhome said the president could direct the Attorney General of the Federation to discontinue the case.

He said :”My humble advise sir, this is a matter you can still intervene in, nobody is saying you should intrude into judicial proceeding. I don’t believe in it but this matter can also have a political solution.

“These are my few words to Mr President as he winds up his administration barely 11 months to go: let Nnamdi Kanu go as a free man.”

He alleged that the federal government has no case against Kanu.

” You are accusing a person of inciting people, you said he made radio broadcast, from where he made the radio broadcast, you did not tell us. Was it in the spirit world?

“We have seen your line up of witnesses, we didn’t see 1000 Nigerians lining up to come and give evidence that they participated in violence because of Nnamdi Kanu’s broadcast.

“So Mr President Sir, you can still have a political solution.

“Nnamdi Kanu has become a metaphor for the Igbo man’s struggle.

“It is because the Nigerian state is not practicing social justice and true federalism,” he said.

The federal government lawyer told the press that Kanu’s lawyer was delaying or stalling the trial by going to the Court of Appeal.

The FG’s lawyer also expressed gratitude that the Federal High Court agreed with his submission by dismissing Kanu’s fresh bail application.

He had submitted that Kanu’s bail request was an academic exercise.