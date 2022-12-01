FREEAMINU: NANS Embark On Nationwide Protest Against Aisha Buhari, IGP Over Arrest Of Student

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has disclosed its plan to embark on a nationwide protest against the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the Wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari over the arrest of a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, Aminu Mohammed.

Advertisement

This was made known in a circular signed by the union’s president, Usman Umar Barambu, dated Thursday, December 1, 2022.

The association said, “Injury to one is an injury to all”, adding that the protest will begin on Monday 5 until Aminu is released unconditionally.

The circular directed all zonal coordinators and students’ unions of various schools to mobilise their members for the massive action.

The statement reads: Sequel to the exhaustion of all options available to us before confrontation in seeking the freedom of one of us who was arrested in a questionable manner, tortured, molested, harassed and detained by agents of the government, you are hereby notified of the decision of the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students to proceed on a nationwide protest.

Advertisement

“We have consulted and consolidated and neither yielded desirable results in seeking the freedom of AMINU ADAMU MUHAMMED, student of the Federal University Dutse hence the protest shall commence as follows: Monday 5th December 2022 Nationwide.”

Recall that Adamu was alleged to have published a defamatory statement on his Twitter handle against the president’s wife.

In the allegedly offending tweet, Adamu posted a rotund picture of the First Lady with a caption in Hausa saying, “Mama is feeding fat on poor people’s money.”

The tweet was posted on 8 June but Adamu, trailed by a team of detectives, was arrested in Dutse, North-West Nigeria, on 18 November and whisked to Abuja.

After nearly two weeks in detention, Adamu was arraigned on Wednesday before a judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court at Maitama, where he pleaded not guilty and was remanded at Suleja prison in Niger State.