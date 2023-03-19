FreeChude: Ex-Minister Urges IGP Baba To Speak Out On Twitter Influencer’s Arrest

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Less than 24 hours after a Twitter influencer, Chude was arrested by Anambra State Police operatives, reports revealed he has been transferred to Abuja.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Chude left the State CID at about 10 am on Sunday, where he had been detained in Abuja by air since Saturday evening.

Chude is said to have left the Southeast on the Ibom Air (Q1 702) flight from Enugu, and was scheduled to land in Abuja at 11:20 am.

Confirming the situation, the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili said Chude was arrested for Cybersecurity crimes by the Nigeria Police Force and Interpol.

She said, “I have an update on @chude__ According to Governor @CCSoludo, the Commissioner of @PoliceNG for Anambra confirmed to him that Chude was arrested for cybersecurity crime by @PoliceNG – @Interpol & taken to Abuja. Now we must ask the IGP @NigeriaGov to disclose his crime now.

“To arrest a citizen @chude__ whose digital footprint is as a visible vocal voice for @NgLabour Presidential Candidate @PeterObi on allegations of cybersecurity crimes places a DUTY on the @PoliceNG @Interpol @NigeriaGov to transparently disclose the crimes to the public. Do so.”

Recall that THE WHISTLER had reported the arrest of Chude, and observed that he had consistently shared updates on the security situation of the electoral exercise until the report of his arrest broke out.

The state police command as well as the Force Spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi are yet to react to the situation as the duo was yet to respond to questions sent to them as of press time.