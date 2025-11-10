French Court Frees Ex-President From Jail Pending Appeal

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was released from prison on Monday after a Paris court ruled that he could remain free while appealing his conviction for conspiring to obtain campaign funds from Libya.

Sarkozy, who led France between 2007 and 2012, was sent to La Santé Prison in Paris on October 21 following a September verdict that found him guilty of criminal conspiracy over efforts by close associates to solicit illegal funds from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi for his 2007 presidential campaign.

The court said Sarkozy did not pose a flight risk and could therefore be released under judicial supervision pending the outcome of his appeal.

The conditions of his release include a ban on leaving France and a prohibition on contacting any Justice Ministry officials.

According to the court, the decision was based strictly on legal criteria and “does not in any way prejudge the success or failure of his appeal.”

Sarkozy’s youngest son, Louis, celebrated the court’s decision on X, posting a childhood photo with his father and writing: “Vive la liberté” — “Long live freedom.”

Although Sarkozy’s five-year prison sentence had been swiftly enforced due to what judges earlier described as the “extraordinary seriousness” of the offence, the public prosecutor recommended on Monday that he be freed pending his appeal.

Sarkozy did not attend the hearing in person but joined via video link from prison. Speaking to the court, he pledged to comply with all judicial requirements.

“I’m French. I love my country. I’m fighting for the truth to prevail. I will respect all obligations imposed on me,” he said, adding that life in detention had been “really tough” and “draining.”

The former president has been faced with several legal troubles since leaving office.

In 2024, France’s highest court upheld a corruption and influence-peddling conviction, ordering him to serve a year under electronic surveillance, making him the first former French leader to receive such a sanction.

In another case, an appeals court confirmed his conviction for illegal campaign financing related to his failed 2012 re-election bid. A final ruling from the Supreme Court on that matter is expected later this month.

Sarkozy is also under formal investigation for allegedly being an accessory to witness tampering in a separate case.

Despite the mounting legal challenges, Sarkozy has consistently denied any wrongdoing, claiming he is a target of political vengeance.