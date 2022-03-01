Fresh Crisis Hits APC As Stakeholders Kick Against Imposition of Fani-Kayode, Adamu, Nnamani As Party Leaders

Fresh crisis is brewing to scupper the March 26 convention of the All Progressives Congress as some APC National Stakeholders have warned against attempts to impose former members of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Ken Nnamani as the party’s National Chairman and Deputy National Chairman, with Mr Femi Fani-Kayode as an Executive Member, respectively.

At a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, the stakeholders led by Mr Audu Aliyu said they would resist any form of imposition disguised as consensus.

The group has been at loggerhead with the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee, pressuring the Committee to either organise convention for the party or face parallel convention.

The group noted that, “The lingering and now widespread speculation as to the plan to bring a former member of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the person of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the APC National Chairman in the forthcoming Convention, where loyal, qualified and competent foundation members of the APC are also in the race is not only an aberration but a violation of the established principle of APC which respects long-term fidelity and frowns on injustice.

“While it is within his constitutional rights to vie for any position within the APC or even the country as a whole, we believe that the individuals who are purportedly behind the plot to make Abdullahi Adamu the next APC National Chairman cannot sit down alone in their zones and decide who gets what.”

The group said it “Believes that any endorsement of Abdullahi Adamu, either purported or real, as the chairman of our party is a very dangerous gamble, one that signals a return of our much beloved progressive party to the hands of the original PDP members,” the APCNS said.

It also faulted a purported plan to make a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, the Deputy National Chairman (South).

Speaking of Nnamani, the stakeholders said, “While he is known publicly to be a member of the All Progressives Congress, there are several instances where his loyalty to the party has been questioned…the APC would be playing safe by refusing to hand over such an essential position to a man whose loyalty once completely laid in the opposition.

“As stakeholders, we would rather throw our weight behind an aspirant whose integrity is unquestionable, someone who has demonstrated a proven capacity for youth inclusion and the ability to harvest the energy of young people to drive party activities, especially in this age of digital and social media mobilisation.”

Fielding questions about Femi Fani-Kayode serving on one of the Convention planning subcommittees, Aliyu said, “we do not frown at him being a member of the party; it’s his right. But we know certain leadership positions should not be given to such characters.”